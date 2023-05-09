Thoothukudi district bags fifth rank in Plus Two pass percentage across T.N.

May 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district has recorded the pass percentage of 96.61 in the Plus Two public examination as 19,053 of the 19,722 students appeared for the board examination have passed.

Of the 19,053 students passed in the public examination, 8,576 are boys and 10,477 are girls with the pass percentage of 95.11 and 97.87 respectively.

In Kanniyakumari district, 21,725 students including 10,269 boys (95.01%) and 11,456 girls (98.95%) have passed to get the pass percentage of 97.05 while 22,386 students appeared for the examination.

Thoothukudi recorded a pass percentage of 97.36 standing fifth in Tamil Nadu in the overall pass percentage. As 18,509 students including 8,196 boys (96.28%) and 10,313 girls (98.24%) have passed against the 19,011 students appeared for the public examination, the district has achieved this envious ranking.

Tenkasi district has recorded the pass percentage of 95.96, the lowest among the four southern districts, as 16,069 students including 7,194 boys (94.13%) and 8,875 girls (97.50%) have passed while 16,746 students appeared for the exam.