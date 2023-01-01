ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi cyber crime police nab Nigerian national in Mumbai

January 01, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

A Nigerian national, who was allegedly living in a location in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, was detained by the cyber crime police in connection with an online fraud of ₹36.98 lakh from Thoothukudi district and sent to Puzhal Central prisons on Sunday.

Following a complaint from Panimaya Gladwin Manoj, 38, of Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan directed the Cyber Crime Police to register a case.

The complainant stated that he ran an export firm in Thoothukudi. He received an export-related inquiry in his WhatsApp. The messenger asked for a consignment of medicines for a company in Western Africa and that they were available in Maharashtra and Sikkim. He also received two telephone numbers for more details, which included pricing and quality, to be shared with the exporter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Manoj contacted the number, the person at the other end gave finer details and asked for payments in stages. When Manoj sent them through the link, the money got transferred from his bank account. However, when even after a few days, he did not receive any confirmation about the consignment being booked, he approached the police.

Cyber Crime Inspector M Sivasankaran and team conducted preliminary inquiries and went to Navi Mumbai three days ago and arrested a suspect, whose name was given as Nabuzee, 42. The team seized a laptop and three mobile phones. Based on the confession, they registered a case of cheating under IPC Section and other cases.

The accused was brought to Thoothukudi and produced before a magistrate court after which he was taken to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai for judicial custody.

A senior officer said the accused allegedly figured in a few online frauds with some export companies. “We have to probe discreetly with a few more people in this connection...” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US