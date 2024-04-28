GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thoothukudi cyber crime police arrest conman from Thanjavur

April 28, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

The Thoothukudi Cyber Crime Wing police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man from Thanjavur district for cheating.

Following a complaint from a petitioner, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan directed the cyber crime police to register a case. Investigation revealed that a caller with a fake identity lured the complainant into giving a huge sum money running to about ₹10 crore. For this, he wanted the complainant to convert from Hinduism to another religion. Agreeing to the deal, the caller directed to open an online bank account with an overseas bank.

He also claimed that the complainant had to pay certain taxes before receiving the gift money. In the process, the complaianant sent sums on various dates totalling to ₹4,88,159 by Gpay to the accused. When there was no response later, he realised that he was being tricked and submitted a petition.

ADSP Unnikrishnan, Inspector Joselin Arul Selvi and their team probed the complaint and traced the caller to Thanjavur district. Immediately, a team rushed there and arrested M. Rajavel of Reddipalayam Salai at Anandam Nagar. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigation was on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.