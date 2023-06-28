Thoothukudi Corporation warns against parking near Kamaraj vegetable market

June 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Corporation has cracked the whip on haphazard parking around Kamaraj Vegetable Market. Those who park their two-wheelers or cars near the market instead of the nearby multi-level parking lot will have to pay a hefty fine, officials say.

More than a hundred bikes, cars and mini cargo vehicles can be seen parked around the market on Jayaraj Road near old bus stand in the morning and evening, as buyers and traders arrive to buy vegetables and fruits. The area experiences heavy traffic snarls for several hours everyday. To make things worse, roadside vendors would spread their farm produces between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Even though police personnel are deployed here, the haphazard parking and vendors has been a nightmarish experience for students and office-goers, besides visitors.

In order to find a solution to the issue, the Corporation built a multi-level vehicle parking facility in the same area on an outlay of ₹10.24 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The facility was inaugurated on May 26 by Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, but nobody parked their vehicles there.

Irked by the situation, Mayor Jegan Periyasami, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar, Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam and Inspector of Traffic Wing Mayilerum Perumal discussed the issue on Tuesday. It was decided at the meeting that motorists coming to the vegetable market should be asked through the public address system and posters to park their vehicles only in the multi-level parking lot

“Violators should be fined and their vehicles impounded if the spot fine is not paid,” Mr. Jegan told the officials.

The directive was implemented on Wednesday morning and no vehicles could be seen parked around the busy vegetable market

“I have not seen this much free space around the market. The Corporation and the police should jointly ensure stringent enforcement of the rule here,” said S. Murugan, a private bus driver.

Corporation officials said the public coming to the vegetable market in their vehicles should park their bikes or cars only at the multi-level parking space where 192 bikes and 74 four-wheelers can be parked.

“If you dare to defy the rule, be prepared to pay the fine and other legal consequences,” warned the officials.

