Thoothukudi Corporation told to pay compensation to family of vendor who was electrocuted

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Thoothukudi Corporation to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family of a man, a vegetable vendor, who was electrocuted in 2023.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Lingasiva. The petitioner’s husband Jeyaganesan was a farm labourer and vegetable vendor. In 2023, he was walking near the Anna statue roundabout in Thoothukudi main market. An iron grille was being installed around the statue and the petitioner’s husband happened to come in contact with the grille and was electrocuted.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the statue was installed on behalf of a political party. However, Thoothukudi Corporation was maintaining the statue. The service connection was in the name of the Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner.

It appeared that the electricity bill was borne by the political party, but the service connection was in the name of the Corporation. The Corporation obviously cannot wash its hands off the matter. This was a case in which the principle of absolute liability had to be applied, the court observed and held that Thoothukudi Corporation was liable to compensate the petitioner.

The court observed that the deceased was 44 years at the time of death. In such cases, the court will be justified in applying the formula invoked in motor accident claims cases, the court said and directed the Corporation to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh.

The court directed the Corporation to pay one-third of the amount directly to the petitioner and the remaining two-third will be deposited in a nationalised bank in the name of the two children of the deceased. The petitioner shall be entitled to withdraw the interest accrued once in six months. After the children became majors, it was open to them to withdraw the money, the court observed.