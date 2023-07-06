Thoothukudi Corporation to widen road between Government Polytechnic and Third Mile

July 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

Thoothkudi Corporation, which has retrieved lands worth ₹25 crore from encroachers, has planned to remove the encroachments between Government Polytechnic and Third Mile to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic.

Since the stretch between the polytechnic and Third Mile on the busy Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai highway, is narrow, mainly due to encroachments by traders, it often witnesses traffic snarls and accidents. Hence, the Corporation has planned to remove all encroachments on the road.

Moreover, the urban civic body has proposed to get back 93 cents of its land along Nalla Thanneer Odai, which is being managed by the polytechnic.

“Since thorny bushes have proliferated on the land, we have decided to take it back to extend the road so that vehicular traffic along the small and narrow stretch will be smooth once it is widened,” said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, who inspected the spot along with Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar on Thursday.

When the land is developed, a road will be laid up to the main entrance of the Government Polytechnic and a bus-shelter will be created. Buses can go there to drop or pick up passengers without obstructing the smooth flow of traffic on the main road.

The Corporation has so far retrieved ₹25 crore-worth lands from encroachers in the past two years and the drive will continue, Mr. Jegan added.