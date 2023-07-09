Thoothukudi Corporation to sell treated sewage water for industrial unit

July 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Thoothukudi

At a time when Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts are facing drinking water shortage due to poor storages in dams, the newly-established sewage treatment plant (STP) of Thoothukudi Corporation is providing ample water for industrial use.

Though the STP located at Tharuvaikulam has been designed for treating 28 million litres of sewage every day, it is now treating eight to eight MLD of sewage realised through the underground drainage network functioning in 28 wards. The treated water is allowed to drain into the sea.

“The Corporation has got 525 acres of compost yard in Tharuvaikulam. Under the Smart City project, we have taken up bio-mining of the dumped waste and the entire land has been reclaimed,” said Corporation Commissioner, C. Dinesh Kumar.

The urban local body which planted 10,000 saplings on the compost yard in April has been using the treated water to raise the saplings. “The saplings have grown well and it would very soon become one of the biggest green covers in the district,” the Commissioner said.

With only around one MLD of water being used for the saplings, the Corporation has planned to sell the treated water for industrial use.

“We are in talks with the industrial units in the district to buy our water and as of now SPIC and Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station have shown interest,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

SPIC has started to lift the water on a trial basis. Water is being transported from Tharuvaikulam by trucks. The water could be sold for Rs. 20 for every 10,000 litres.

“With only a nomimal charge to be collected from the industries for the treated water, it would be a win-win situation for both the industries, who get assured water for their use and the Corporation could also augument its revenue,” the Commissioner said.

With UGD for another seven wards is likely to become functional by November additional quantity of treated water would be available with the Corporation. In the third phase, UGD work would be taken up in five more wards.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that the Corporation was planning to go for cultivating fodder with the available water. Similarly, it was planning to go for thematic forest like fruit-bearing trees and bamboo plantation with the help of self-help groups.

The Corporation could also take the treated water through pipeline to a common place from where the industries can lift the water to their premises through trucks, he added.

