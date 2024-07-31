Thoothukudi Corporation to create volleyball, basketball courts in its vacant lands

The Corporation is working on creating volleyball and basketball courts in the unused lands belonging to the urban civic body, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has said.

Informing this in the corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday, Mr. Jegan said the urban local body had renovated 153 parks under its jurisdiction with play equipment and adequate lighting for the benefit of the children while others were using it for morning or evening walk. Since the Corporation had identified a few more unused empty lands belonging to the Corporation, it had been proposed to create basketball and the volleyball courts in these places.

“It will encourage the youth in these places to practise in the morning and the evening. It will refresh and revitalise them from their mundane work or intense studies,” Mr. Jegan said.

The Mayor said more than 80% of the roads in regular use by the public within the Corporation limits had been re-laid and the remaining roads in small lanes would be covered shortly.

DMK members Kanagaraj and Ramakrishnan urged the Corporation officials to periodically maintain the underground drainage system for avoiding clogs.

“Since the blocks often result in overflowing of sewage along the roads through the manholes and the stagnant sewage in the underground drainage system returns to the houses again, the Corporation should buy more vehicles to clear the clogs at regular intervals to avoid this nauseating problem,” Mr. Kanagaraj said.

Mr. Jegan assured that the Corporation would take due steps for clearing the blocks in the underground drainage system to avert overflowing of sewage.

When the Mayor informed that the Corporation was working on introducing ‘slab rate’ system in water tax collection based on the consumption, the members raised several questions. Mr. Jegan, while clearing their doubts, said the Corporation had given drinking water connection to 87,561 buildings of the 1,51,628 taxed buildings in the town. Even though the Corporation was collecting drinking water tax from the consumers for every three months based on the meter reading, most of the drinking water connections were yet to be fitted with metres to assess the quantum of consumption.

“Hence, the Corporation has planned to introduce ‘slab rate’ system, which will not affect the residents in anyway,” Mr. Jegan assured.

He said that the zonal-level grievance redressal meetings had yielded desirable results. After receiving 97 petitions in the northern zone, 80 grievances had been resolved while 77 of the 114 petitions received in the east zone had been disposed of with proper solutions.

Southern zone recorded the highest number of petitions with 153 grievances, of which 27 were given proper solution. In the west zone, 127 petitions were received and 108 of them were resolved, the Mayor said.

The meeting passed 25 proposals without any opposition from the councillors. Commissioner L. Madhubalan was present.

