Thoothukudi Corporation to construct storm water drain for 36 km to avert flooding during monsoon

August 31, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation, which has been draining the stagnant rainwater during the monsoon over the past four years, has decided to construct storm water drain for about 36 Km in the port town at the cost of ₹87 crore before the onset of the northeast monsoon in October.

The civic body resolved to construct the storm water drains for 36.36 Km at the Corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday from Muththammal Colony, Aathi Parasakthi Nagar, Dhanasekaran Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Ayyasamy Colony, Pon Subbiah Nagar, Lourdhammalpuram and St. Mary’s Colony. These areas experienced water stagnation in the past for several days. Hence, the Corporation had to operate motors round-the-clock in these areas for a few weeks to drain the rainwater into Puckle Channel carrying the town’s sewage to the sea.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said the Corporation was taking every possible step to avert water stagnation in the town during the ensuing northeast monsoon and hence are constructing storm water drains. In addition to this, the storm water drains would be built in the above areas. He said the 200-odd roads, which had been dug for the underground drainage scheme, would be re-laid soon.

While informing that all parks in the Corporation were being given facelift, the Mayor said kabaddi and cricket grounds would be created in Kathirvel Nagar.

He also explained about the supply of treated sewage water from its garbage yard near Tharuvaikulam to SPIC and the decent revenue the Corporation would get through the sale of 28 million litres of treated sewage water to the industrial units including the companies in SIPCOT Industrial Park as 1,000 litres of treated water would be sold for ₹10.

AIADMK councilor Manthiramurthy said District Collector K. Senthil Raj was taking steps to remove caste identities in the names of streets and the villages while the Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan had launched a special drive to wipe-out “caste colours” from the public places. The Corporation should also initiate steps for removing caste names from the names of streets in the town.

He also appealed to the Corporation administration to create de-addiction centres within the Corporation limits for the benefit of the alcohol and drug addicts and their families.

Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar was present.