ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi Corporation plans to upgrade middle school to higher secondary school for girl students

April 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation is all set to get a new Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School by upgrading the Corporation Middle School in Pandurangan Street considering the growing demand, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said.

Informing in the Corporation council meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Jegan said over 1,100 students were studying in the Corporation Middle School at Sivanthaakulam and the Corporation Middle School at Pandurangan Street had 650 students.

“Considering the students’ strength in the middle school at Sivanthaakulam, we’ve sent a proposal to the Department of Education for upgrading it into higher secondary school. We’re constructing new buildings for the Corporation Middle School at Pandurangan Street at a cost of ₹3.50 crore and hence steps will be taken to upgrade this school into a higher secondary school for girl students. We expect favourable orders before the commencement of upcoming academic year or next year,” Mr. Jegan informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor said the Corporation was taking special efforts to sustain drinking water supply to the residents despite the adverse conditions prevailing due to precarious storage level in the dams and hence councilors should ensure that drinking water was not wasted.

“We appeal to the public and the members to inform the Corporation about illegal sale of groundwater, illegal drinking water connections and water being drawn with motors,” Mr. Jegan said.

He also informed that ₹24 crore had been allotted for re-laying the damaged roads.

 As the meeting commenced, AIADMK whip Manthiramurthy said the special calling attention motions being moved by him on sharp hike in stamp paper price, gruesome murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourdhu Francis and a few more issues should be allowed. Even as the Mayor was saying that it could not be allowed as these issues were not connected to the Corporation, the DMK councilors shouted against the AIADMK member.

As the commotion continued, three AIADMK members staged a walk-out from the council meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US