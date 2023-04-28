Thoothukudi Corporation plans to upgrade middle school to higher secondary school for girl students

April 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation is all set to get a new Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School by upgrading the Corporation Middle School in Pandurangan Street considering the growing demand, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said.

Informing in the Corporation council meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Jegan said over 1,100 students were studying in the Corporation Middle School at Sivanthaakulam and the Corporation Middle School at Pandurangan Street had 650 students.

“Considering the students’ strength in the middle school at Sivanthaakulam, we’ve sent a proposal to the Department of Education for upgrading it into higher secondary school. We’re constructing new buildings for the Corporation Middle School at Pandurangan Street at a cost of ₹3.50 crore and hence steps will be taken to upgrade this school into a higher secondary school for girl students. We expect favourable orders before the commencement of upcoming academic year or next year,” Mr. Jegan informed.

The Mayor said the Corporation was taking special efforts to sustain drinking water supply to the residents despite the adverse conditions prevailing due to precarious storage level in the dams and hence councilors should ensure that drinking water was not wasted.

“We appeal to the public and the members to inform the Corporation about illegal sale of groundwater, illegal drinking water connections and water being drawn with motors,” Mr. Jegan said.

He also informed that ₹24 crore had been allotted for re-laying the damaged roads.

As the meeting commenced, AIADMK whip Manthiramurthy said the special calling attention motions being moved by him on sharp hike in stamp paper price, gruesome murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourdhu Francis and a few more issues should be allowed. Even as the Mayor was saying that it could not be allowed as these issues were not connected to the Corporation, the DMK councilors shouted against the AIADMK member.

As the commotion continued, three AIADMK members staged a walk-out from the council meeting.