Thoothukudi Corporation plans to lay 500 roads

February 27, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation has proposed to lay simultaneously 500 roads on March 5, Mayor Jegan Periyasami has said.

Chairing the Corporation council meeting here on Tuesday, he said the Corporation, after relaying 1,500 roads, had planned to lay 500 roads in 60 wards simultaneously. Since the Parliamentary election notification might be issued by the Election Commission of India shortly, the Corporation had planned to complete the work by March 5, he said adding that the Corporation had removed 302 tonnes of sand accumulated on the roads in three days.

He also informed that a library would be established in ‘Ainthinai Poonga’ and appealed to the public to hand over degradable and non-degradable waste separately to the sanitary workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sporting black attire, three Congress councilors walked out of the meeting. One of them, Chandrabose, said the Union government, even after witnessing unprecedented destruction in Thoothukudi after the mid-December rain, was adamantly refusing to release even a rupee as flood relief to the State government for carrying out relief and rehabilitation works.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thoothukudi tomorrow (February 28), the walkout was staged to register our protest,” he said.

Mr. Jegan said the State government had saved the affected people with its own fund instead of waiting for assistance from the Union government.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.