Thoothukudi Corporation introduced zonal level grievances redressal meeting

Thoothukudi Corporation has introduced zonal level public grievances redressal meetings with an objective of redressal of the grievances within 30 days.

The first meeting was held for North zone on Wednesday.

Mayor, Jegan Periyasamy, said that the Corporation already has an online grievances redressal mechanism.

However, people complained that the online grievances redressal system was not working properly. Hence, in order to redress their grievances, the new zonal level meetings have been introduced.

The meeting would be held in each zone on every Wednesdays.

People can air their grievances with regard to property tax, water supply, drainage problems and with regard to streetlights.

The Mayor said that 1,000 new drinking water connections would be provided to people who do not have documents including that of proper tax.

People can approach the officials concerned to get water connections, he added.

Corporation Commissioner, L. Madhubalan, said that the zonal grievances redressal meetings will spare people from coming to the Corporation Central office to air their grievances.

The grievances would be redressed within one month.

Deputy Mayor, Jenitta, zonal chairpersons, Deputy Commissioner, Jeyaram, officials were present.