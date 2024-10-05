Thoothukudi Corporation identifies nine locations for street vendors

In a step to decongest traffic and also to give space for pedestrian movement, the Thoothukudi Corporation has identified nine different locations for street vendors, said Mayor N.P. Jegan here on Saturday.

Following complaints of street vendors occupying carriage space in many pockets, the civic authorities took a survey and ascertained the ground reality by discussing with various stakeholders.

With vendors occupying the pedestrian space in many stretches, the people were forced to walk on the roads and as a result, the carriage space was reduced on both sides of a road. Sometimes, there were also reports of freak accidents due to the conflict between the pedestrians and the motorists.

Weighing options from all aspects, the civic authorities invited the street vendors and their association representatives for a discussion.

During a meeting held at the Corporation, in the presence of Commissioner L. Madhubalan, traffic police officers and the Corporation officials, the Mayor announced that the street vendors can make full-time use of the Sivan Koil Street in East zone, Boopalarayarpuram (market area) in North zone, Tamil Salai near Rajaji Park, Chidambaram Nagar Main Road and Pandu Karai Road in West zone and Thangamalpuram near Harbour in south zone.

Similarly, it had been proposed to use part-time on Beach Road (in front of the Church) in East zone, Housing Board in north zone, Jayaraj Salai in west zone by the street vendors.

The Mayor clarified to the street vendors’ representatives that the Corporation was fully aware of the livelihood issues of the vendors and hawkers and assured that they would be protected. He also appealed to the members to cooperate in streamlining the vehicle movement as the city was expanding rapidly.

Welcoming the idea of earmarking space for the street vendors, some of the association representatives, however, said that they wanted more stretches included as nine locations were insufficient.

The Corporation can also consider building permanent structures on their vacant sites and poromboke lands and collect minimum rent for the vendors which would help them from frequent shifts from one point to another, they suggested.