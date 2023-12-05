ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi Corporation despatches heavy duty motors to Chennai for flood relief work

December 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Mayor N.P. Jagan says apart from the motors, technical support persons and workers were also deployed for the relief work

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy duty motors being loaded on to a truck to be despatched to Chennai in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Heavy duty motors, which could pump out rainwater from low-lying areas, were sent by lorries to Chennai from Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation, its Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said here on Tuesday.

With several areas still inundated in the State capital under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, the Municipal Administration had directed major corporations to move men and material for engaging them in relief work in Chennai. The Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation, which has heavy duty motors ranging from 42 HP to 56 HP, were sent by special lorries.

Apart from the motors, technical support persons and workers were deployed for the relief work, he said and added that 10 numbers from the Corporation had been sent to Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor N.P. Jagan and other senior officers supervised the loading of the motors and the vehicles were despatched by noon, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US