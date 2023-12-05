Thoothukudi Corporation despatches heavy duty motors to Chennai for flood relief work

December 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Heavy duty motors, which could pump out rainwater from low-lying areas, were sent by lorries to Chennai from Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation, its Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said here on Tuesday.

With several areas still inundated in the State capital under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, the Municipal Administration had directed major corporations to move men and material for engaging them in relief work in Chennai. The Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation, which has heavy duty motors ranging from 42 HP to 56 HP, were sent by special lorries.

Apart from the motors, technical support persons and workers were deployed for the relief work, he said and added that 10 numbers from the Corporation had been sent to Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor N.P. Jagan and other senior officers supervised the loading of the motors and the vehicles were despatched by noon, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT