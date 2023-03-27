Thoothukudi Collector’s intervention ensures power connection to yet another widow’s house

March 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The house of yet another widow in the district has got power connection, thanks to the steps taken by Collector K. Senthil Raj after the woman, a mother of two children, submitted a petition to him.

When Dr. Senthil Raj participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Nainarpathu village panchayat near Udangudi recently to mark the ‘World Water Day’, Sathyabama, a widow, submitted a petition to him seeking power connection to her small house with asbestos sheet.

“Since she did not have ‘patta’ for the land due to difference of opinions among family members, the tax assessment by the village panchayat for giving power connection was not done,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector discussed this issue with officials on the spot. As he was convinced that there was no problem in giving power connection to her house, Dr. Senthil Raj asked revenue officials to prepare the ‘patta’ for the land even as village panchayat officials rushed to complete tax assessment. The house tax of ₹100 and the library tax ₹10 were collected.

Then, the Collector gave money to Tangedco officials towards the deposit and the purchase of materials for giving power connection to the woman’s house. Within three hours of submitting the application, Ms. Sathyabama received the ‘patta’ and the village panchayat’s tax assessment order based on which the tax was paid.

Within another eight hours, the first tubelight illuminated the house of Ms. Sathyabama, who thanked the Collector profusely. “You cannot imagine the effect of baking heat in a single room house with asbestos sheet as roof even at night. I have experienced and witnessed this suffering of my children. The smoke emanating from the kerosene lamp would trigger continuous cough. Now, thanks to the Collector, my children’s sufferings ended,” Ms. Sathyabama said.

Ten days ago, after coming to know through social media about the plight of Plus Two student A. Petchithai, daughter of Lakshmi, a widow, in Sattankulam, whose house did not have power connection, Dr. Senthil Raj made arrangements for giving power connection to her house within 24 hours to help her prepare for the public examination easier.