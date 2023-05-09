Thoothukudi Collectorate opens petition writing counters to help petitioners

May 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration has opened petition writing counters for writing petitions for the poor petitioners coming to the Collectorate on Mondays to submit their appeals.

Instead of the public paying the amount to the writers for writing the petitions, the district administration will pay them wages for this service.

The idea struck when an aged couple told the Collector that they, who had come from a village near Tiruchendur for submitting petition for patta, had given ₹50 for writing the petition to one of the “petition writers” at the Collectorate premises. Dr. Senthil Raj met the “petition writers”. The writers told the Collector that it was their livelihood as they were running their families with what they earn by writing the petitions for the public coming to the Collectorate on Mondays.

Hence, the Collector told them that they should not collect money from the public for writing petitions as the district administration would pay them the wages for the service.

Subsequently, petition writing counters were created at the two-wheeler parking bay where six tables were kept and two writers are posted at each table. Twelve petitions can be prepared simultaneously.

After inspecting the arrangements and interacting with the public, Dr. Senthil Raj said he had deployed two officials there to check if the “petition writers” were collecting any money from the public or not. “As assured, the petition writers will be given the wages payable to the data entry operators. Based on the outcome of this step, we’ll extend this system in taluk offices also,” the Collector said.