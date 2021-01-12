Thoothukudi Collector pitches novel idea of a ‘smokeless Bhogi’

THOOTHUKUDI

12 January 2021 14:06 IST

‘Residents will ensure collection of degradable, non-degradable garbage’

The district administration has mooted the idea of ensuring ‘smokeless Bhogi’ celebration across the district this year, which is worth emulating across Tamil Nadu.

As per the proposal of Collector K. Senthil Raj, residents living in all local bodies from Corporation to village panchayats and heads of all government offices across the district from the Collectorate to the village panchayat office would ensure the collection of degradable and non-degradable garbage generated on their respective premises on Wednesday (January 13), the Bhogi Day, between 7.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Moreover, their surroundings should also be cleaned during this time by removing the thorny bushes and the debris, if any, heaped there.

While the heads of government offices should monitor it, head of every family and the residents’ welfare association representatives, local body representatives, traders’ bodies, women’s self-help groups, entrepreneurs etc. should actively take part in this exercise, christened ‘Thooimaiyana Thoothukudi’, to ensure the cleanliness of every street in the district.

After the garbage in every street and the government office is accumulated in a particular point in the respective area in degradable plastic bags to be given to every family, the local bodies will remove it in the vehicles to be hired for this purpose.

“The lorry owners association and the heavy equipment operators have joined hands with the district administration in this noble exercise. Hence, removal of huge thorny bushes, clogged drainage channels and heaped debris will be an easy affair.

On being removed in the lorries, the garbage will be taken to the respective garbage yards around noon, where the degradable waste will be converted into manure while the non-degradable garbage handled as per the established protocol,” said Dr. Senthil Raj in a statement.

The Collector has appealed to the citizens of the district to take photographs of their streets before and after the cleaning operation and selfies to be uploaded on the Facebook page, Twitter handle and thooimayanathoothukudi@gmail com

‘Harmony Pongal’

“The residents should organize ‘harmony pongal’ on their cleaned and new-look streets in the evening and these photographs should also be uploaded to win attractive prizes and honours during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. I humbly appeal to every resident of the district to ensure ‘smokeless Bhogi’ by participating in the noble exercise,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.