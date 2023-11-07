ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi Collector inspects EVM storage point, counting centre

November 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi visited VOC Government Engineering College, the counting centre for the votes to be polled in the Parliamentary election to be held in April or May next year.

As the votes to be polled in Thoothukudi Parliamentary segment comprising Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi, Ottapidaaram, Vilaathikulam and Kovilpatti Assembly constituencies would be counted in the VOC Government Engineering College, the Collector, who assumed office only last month, visited the counting centre.

 Mr. Lakshmipathi inspected the Electronic Voting Machine storage room on the Collectorate premises and checked the records and the CCTV cameras installed there.  Sub-Collector of Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar accompanied the Collector.

