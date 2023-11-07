HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thoothukudi Collector inspects EVM storage point, counting centre

November 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi visited VOC Government Engineering College, the counting centre for the votes to be polled in the Parliamentary election to be held in April or May next year.

As the votes to be polled in Thoothukudi Parliamentary segment comprising Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi, Ottapidaaram, Vilaathikulam and Kovilpatti Assembly constituencies would be counted in the VOC Government Engineering College, the Collector, who assumed office only last month, visited the counting centre.

 Mr. Lakshmipathi inspected the Electronic Voting Machine storage room on the Collectorate premises and checked the records and the CCTV cameras installed there.  Sub-Collector of Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar accompanied the Collector.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.