Thoothukudi Collector inspects development works

Collector K. Elambahavath on Wednesday inspected various ongoing infrastructure development works in Eral taluk of the district including the construction of Eral Bridge across the Tamirabharani River along with Additional Collector (Development) R. Aishwarya.

As the unprecedented floods from December 18 to 21 smashed several infrastructure including bridges, buildings, roads etc., the flood washed away the Eral Bridge across the Tamirabharani River also to badly affect the vehicular traffic. Besides pulling down the bridge, the swelling river that entered the town on its banks destroyed several shops to cause loss to the tune of several crores of rupees to the traders.

Since the Eral Bridge is being rebuilt by the Department of Highways, Mr. Elambahavath inspected the ongoing construction of the bridge and asked the officials to ensure the quality of construction.

When he visited nearby Kurangani village panchayat to inspect the Kurangani Bypass Road, Mr. Elambahavath asked the officials to lift samples from the road to be sent for analysis as he grew suspicious over the quality of this busy stretch.

After meeting the students of Maavadippannai Government Higher Secondary School, the Collector inspected the kitchen of the school to check the quality of the lunch being served to the students.

After visiting the library at Nattaaththi village in Srivaikundam union, the Collector inspected the construction of the ration shop building in the village and also the construction of the houses in Kombukkaaran Pottal village under Nattaaththi panchayat, which were damaged badly in the floods in mid-December last. The houses are being built by Department of Rural Development.

Since the flood had also damaged a few houses in Undiyaloor under Perungulam town panchayat, the Collector inspected the ongoing construction of the houses and the recently laid paver block road in the village.

At Thenthirupperai town panchayat, Mr. Elambahavath inspected the additional buildings under construction in the primary health centre and interacted with the inpatients of the PHC to understand the treatment being given to them.

After inspecting the newly built shutters in Vellarikkayoorani village tank, the Collector chaired the training programme for farmers on safely handling pesticides at Vellamadam village.

In the review meeting held at Eral taluk office after the end of the inspection, Mr. Elambahavath asked the officials to expedite the ongoing development works and get prepared for the possible onslaught of upcoming northeast monsoon between October and December.