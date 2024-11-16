Thoothukudi Collector holds meeting with representatives of political parties

Thoothukudi district Electoral Roll Observer K. Vivekanandan along with District Collector K. Elambahavath conducted a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties here on Saturday.

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls commenced in Tamil Nadu and will continue until November 28. Regarding this special summary revision process in Thoothukudi district, a meeting was held with the representatives of recognised political parties.

Mr. Vivekanandan explained the procedures involved in the revision of the electoral roll. Feedbacks and suggestions from the political party representatives were sought at the meeting.

Political party representatives were urged to ensure that the names of all eligible voters in the district were included in the electoral roll, the names of deceased individuals were removed and young voters above the age 18 were added. They were also requested to encourage all the voters to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electoral roll using Form 6b.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, District Revenue Officer C. Ajay Srinivasan, District Election Tahsildar Thillaipandi were present at the meeting.