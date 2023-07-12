Thoothukudi Collector creates housing colony for physically challenged, transgenders

July 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District administrations giving free house sites to the below poverty line families is not something new as it is being ceremoniously done during the visit of a VIP to the district. However, the Thoothukudi District Collector K. Senthil Raj has done this in an immensely satisfying manner as free house sites have been given to 90 beneficiaries, all either physically challenged or transgenders.

As a vast stretch of land in K. Sundaresapuram village near Vilathikulam was cleared of thorny bushes and sliced into housing plots, the villagers thought that a few of them would shortly get the freebee. After the leveling of this land started, number of petitions submitted by even nearby villagers to the revenue officials and the Collector seeking free house sites went-up exponentially.

“However, we’ve carefully selected the beneficiaries from the petitions submitted by the differently-abled and the transgender from Vilaathikulam taluk over the past two years during the weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Mondays. After comprehensive inquiry and surprise visits to the petitioners’ places, the beneficiaries have been identified. Of these 90 beneficiaries, 73 are physically challenged and 17 are transgenders,” Dr. Senthil Raj told The Hindu.

Like a private realtor, who would clear thorny bushes for converting hitherto unused land into housing plots with proper road, the Collector, after personally inspecting the site, ordered the removal of the wild vegetation from the site and leveling of the land. Once these works were completed, boundaries of each housing plot were marked with ‘marker stones’ and streets created with gravel roads.

“After completing this work, the computerized pattas were generated and the individual plots marked with the plot number on the stones,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

As this upcoming colony is a bit away from K. Sundaresapuram, the beneficiaries were taken in autorickshaws to their housing plots on Wednesday to receive the ‘patta’ of the land from Dr. Senthil Raj and MP Kanimozhi while standing in their plots itself.

“We’ve promised them house construction allotment under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, road and sewerage under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission and street light from panchayat funds,” Dr. Senthil Raj informed.

Since the transgender beneficiaries have appealed to the Collector to give them milch animals, he has planned to fulfill this appeal through bankers.

