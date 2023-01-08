Thoothukudi civic authorities seal a shop; seize 1.34 tonnes of banned plastic items

January 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Signalling that the civic authorities would not remain mute spectators to violations, in a search operation on a premises in Thoothukudi city, the Health Inspectors from the Corporation seized 1.34 metric tonnes of banned plastic items on Sunday.

The Corporation has been campaigning for cooperation from the public for the successful implementation of the ban on plastic bags, polythene covers et al in the larger interest of preserving the eco-system and also saving nature.

These plastic items not only got choked in the drains, but were also swallowed by milch animals, which ate the leftovers in bags.

Hence, after giving adequate warnings, the Corporation had intensified seizure of the banned plastics.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree had formed special teams comprising Health Inspectors - Hariganesh and Rajapandi, who seized 1.34 tonnes of banned plastics from a dwelling. They also searched the shop situated on Jayaraj Salai and sealed it, city health officer (in-charge) Stalin Packianathan said.

The officials said that drinking water pipeline of the accused had also been disconnected.

Public can inform the civic authorities on hoarding of banned plastics, officials said.