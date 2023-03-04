HamberMenu
Thoothukudi Book Fair from April 21

March 04, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

 The district will host its fourth book fair from April 21 to May 1, MP Kanimozhi has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the writers, speakers and artists from various parts of Tamil Nadu would participate in the book fair in which good number of stalls would be dedicated to showcase the district’s strength and its contribution to art and literature. A photographic competition would also be conducted and the best photographs would be honoured with prizes.

 The last four days of the book fair would also feature ‘Neithal Festival’ and ‘ Food Festival’, she said.

 Ms. Kanimozhi inaugurated the planting of 70,000 tree saplings to mark the first anniversary of the present council of Thoothukudi Corporation and the 70 th birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and new traffic signals at two spots.

 Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation S. Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Ottapidaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah and officials were present.

