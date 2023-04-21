ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi book fair commences; over a lakh books on display

April 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

School students at the book fair in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Over 1 lakh books on various topics have been displayed at the 11-day-long 4 th Thoothukudi Book Fair, which was inaugurated by MP Kanimozhi at Sankaraperi intersection on Ettaiyapuram Road in the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Friday.

 As many as 110 publishers have displayed their books at the stalls while 10 government departments have also set-up their stalls to tell the public about government welfare schemes and the procedures to be followed to avail these schemes.

 Writers, artists, speakers and experts from various fields will address the visitors. ‘Neithal Festival’ will be conducted from April 28 to May 1 in which 400 folk artists from the district will showcase their talents.

 Cultural events by leading troupes will enthral the visitors. The traditional food festival to be organised as part of the book fair will offer a range of food stuff and snacks, all made from millets.

 The highlight of the book fair would be the ‘archaeology zone’ where the ongoing excavations at important sites in Thoothukudi district have been created at the venue. Moreover, the artefacts recovered from these sites have also been displayed.

 “We are organising a photographic exhibition and also a competition and the best photographs will be selected by cine director Rajiv Menon,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

 Free buses will be operated from the old and the new bus stands to the book fair.

 Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and others were present.

