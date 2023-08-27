Thoothukudi bags national award in Smart Cities contest

August 27, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Corporation has won the third place in ‘India Smart Cities Award Contest - 2022” in the social aspects category.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said the city was witnessing a transformation under the Smart Cities Initiative over the last few years with funds valued around ₹1,000 crore being invested in many schemes.

Apart from providing infrastructural facilities, including widening of roads, building new bus stand and commercial shopping complexes and enhancing green cover by revamping public parks and science park, the civic administation invested about ₹9.25 crore in four of the 20 Corporation schools.

The objective was to give exposure to youngsters to e-learning, which resulted in construction of new classrooms and libraries with smart features. Every student in the high and higher secondary class was given a tablet, the modern tool to learn.

The Corporation, as a part of the innovative solution, built 37 smart classrooms, 16 restrooms, six laboratories, two dining areas, three libraries, three auditoriums and three kitchens for students. Also, 1,000 tabs were provided to them.

Further, the Corporation constructed restrooms as per the student strength norms. Bio-metric attendance, audio-visual displays, proper study tables and chairs were provided. Over a period of time, the students, who were mostly from economically weaker sections of society, got exposure to modern gadgets and the student strength in Corporation schools doubled. The girl students enrolment increased due to improved sanitation facilities, he said.

From 862 students in 2019, the schools, which came in for a thorough revamp under the Smart Cities Mission, the number rose to 1,785 in 2022. The attendance of both teachers and students increased, signalling higher level of motivation among the school community.

Thanking the civic officials, teachers, philanthropists and parents, the Commissioner said the city would receive the award at a prize distribution function to be held in Indore on September 27,.

