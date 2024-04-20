Thoothukudi Assembly segment recorded the least number of votes

April 20, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the total number of votes registered in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency was 66.88%. Ottapidaram Assembly segment topped in the numbers of voters recorded.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprising six Assembly segments – Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram (Reserved) and Kovilapatti, has a total of 14,58,030 electorates (7,13,388 male, 7,44,826 female and 216 others).

In total, the numbers of electorates who cast their vote combining all the six Assembly segments were 9,75,468 (4,72,056 male, 5,03,325 female and 87 others).

Out of the six Assembly segments, Vilathikulam segment voter turnout topped by registering total number of 1,52,942 votes (73,378 male, 79,557 female and 7 others) (72.63%).

Srivaikuntam Assembly segment followed and registered a total of 1,52,151 votes (73,556 male, 78,593 female and 2 others), which is 67.92%.

Ottapidaram Assembly segment (Reserved) recorded 1,61,146 votes (67.72%) (81,282 male, 84,845 female and 19 others). Following this, Tiruchendur Assembly segment with 1,62,791 voters’ turnout (67.37%) (77,527 male, 85,243 female and 21 others) stands fourth in the six segments.

While Kovipatti segment registered 1,65,444 votes (64.13%) (78,239 male, 85,195 female and 10 others), Thoothukudi segment which covers largely the urban areas stands last by recording the least number of 1,77,994 votes (63.11%) (88,074 male, 89,892 female and 28 others).