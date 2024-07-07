Thoothukudi airport works likely to get completed by October

After the December 2023 floods in the district, works that were underway at the airport in Thoothukudi got delayed, and officials are now hopeful of getting the project completed by October.

Following the swift move in acquisition of land by the Tamil Nadu government for expansion of the airport, the funds were released by the Centre. The new terminal, which has state-of-the-art facilities for passengers and visiting public, has been categorised as ‘four-star’, and the green building has been designed well in every aspect, according to the project engineers.

During inspection on Sunday, Collector G Lakshmipathy said that ₹227.33 crore was earmarked with which 17,341 square metre of carpet area was coming up with modern air traffic control, air-conditioned hall for arriving passengers and a departure lounge, among other amenities.

The departure terminal would have four entrances with 21 passenger check-in counters. The airport would have three aerobridges and two conveyer belts at the arrival hall. It is likely that five airplanes could be accommodated after the expansion and 500 passenger vehicles could be parked on the premises.

Apart from seating arrangements for 1,440 passengers, there would be two VIP lounges in the new terminal. The entire airport premises would have solar energy and nearly 76% of work had been completed as on date. In all probability, it should become functional from October, he added.

As for the expansion of the runway by 3,115 metres, the administration received ₹113.63 crore and nearly 93% of the works were completed, the Collector said and added that the branch road connecting the airport on Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi highway would also be given a facelift.

Accompanied by AAI Station Director Rajesh and senior officials Pari, V.S. Krishnan and Francis Xavier, the Collector went around the premises.

The airport works should have been completed last year and the inaugural too had been planned. However, the rain in December brought the works to a grinding halt. After the model code of conduct was lifted, the works gained momentum. “We should be able to complete the project in the next 100 to 120 days,” the engineers said.