Thoothukudi airport runway expansion work to be completed by April-end

February 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The runway expansion work at Thoothukudi airport will be completed by April-end, Kanimozhi, MP, has said.

Speaking to reporters after participating in ae Thoothukudi Airport Advisory Committee meeting held on Wednesday, Ms. Kanimozhi said that the airport expansion programme, including airport terminal buildings and extension of runway to handle aircraft such as A320, had gathered momentum. Since the land required for the airstrip expansion had been acquired and handed over to the Airports Authority of India, more than 50% of the runway expansion work had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by April-end.

The passenger terminal building work would be completed by September, she said adding that the airport would be ready for handling the flights at night shortly.

The MP also informed that two companies would shortly start their work in the international furniture park and construction of the ESI Hospital would also begin soon.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasami, Thoothukudi Airport Director Siva Prasad and Airport Expansion Project Director Subramanian participated in the meeting.

