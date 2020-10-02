Thoothukudi airport gets additional power back up facility

Tirunelveli

2 X 625 KV generators are to be installed on an outlay of ₹1.16 crore

Work on installing two 625 KV diesel generators at Thoothukudi airport, which is being expanded to handle bigger aircraft even at night and additional number of passengers, commenced recently.

The Thoothukudi airport, which is being presently served with a 70 KV generator, is badly in need of additional power back up facilities with higher capacity as the aerodrome’s runway is being expanded to handle wide-bodied aircrafts even after dusk and consequently, more number of passengers. Since the airport has been equipped with night landing facility, need for having additional power generators with higher capacity was underlined during the recently-held meetings of Airports Authority of India.

Consequently, 2 X 625 KV generators are to be installed before March 2021 on an outlay of ₹1.16 crore as it will be handy for keeping the airport terminal and the runway operational even at night and even during acute power shortage. While one of these two generators will be in use, the remaining one will be on standby mode.

In a function held recently, work on the installation of the generators commenced in the presence of Thoothukudi Airport Director N. Subramanian and Airport Manager Jayaraman.