Thoothukudi airport receives first evening flight

Thoothukudi airport crosses a milestone

The 28-year-old Thoothukudi airport crossed a milestone on Friday as it received its first flight in the evening.

When the scheduled Indigo flight from Chennai approached the airport for landing at 2.50 p.m. on Friday with 42 passengers, it had to be diverted to Tiruchi airport due to dust storm in the airport area. After storm subsided and the visibility improved, the flight that took off from Tiruchi at 5.45 p.m. landed in Thoothukudi at 6.20 p.m. It left for Chennai with 32 passengers at 7 p.m.

After prolonged efforts, the airport recently obtained permission for operation at night. Airport Director Subramanian, Manager Jayaraman and Fire Officer B. Ganesh received the passengers.