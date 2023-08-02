This ration shop functions right inside a temple

August 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Ration shops function from own building or rented properties or on government owned premises in many districts. However, in Dindigul corporation limits, a ration shop has been functioning on a temple premises and the ward councillor is none other than Dindigul Mayor J. Ilamathi.

Following complaints from card holders and devotees coming to the famous temple, The Hindu correspondent visited the spot on Wednesday. The makeshift ration shop has occupied prime space on the premises of Rockfort Temple, popularly known as Kottai Vinayagar Koil. The weighing scale of the shop has been installed right in front of the entrance to the temple. There is a board with a request to the card holders to leave their footwear outside.

Just outside the sanctum sanctorum, one finds bags of rice, sugar, dhal and oil and other essential commodities.

Muralidharan, a regular devotee to the temple, says having darshan or offering prayers is cumbersome as the salesman is engaged in conversation with the consumers on one side while the priest performs deeparadhana on the other side.

During special occasions, a large number of devotees descend on the temple even as a big crowd of consumers wait outside the ration shop, he says.

When contacted, an official told The Hindu that earlier an old shop functioned about 200 metres away on the same road. Since it had to be demolished and rebuilt, the temple premises was chosen as a stop-gap arrangement. The contractor said that he would get the building ready in a month, but three months have passed now. “I hope, it will be ready by September 15,” he says.

Since Dindigul is considered communally sensitive from various aspects, a ration shop being operated in a place of worship should have been avoided as people of different faiths visit the shop, Mr. Muralidharan says.

Mayor Illamathi had promised to build a new ration shop in this area as one of her poll promises.