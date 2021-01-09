This panchayat president is trending

SIVAGANGA

09 January 2021 21:52 IST

Sevar Kodiyon has uploaded accounts of the panchayat on the Facebook page

Sevar Kodiyon (32), president, Sevenipatti panchayat, near Tirupathur, has become the talking point in social media for the last 24 hours.

Elected in December 2019, he has uploaded the comprehensive accounts of the panchayat on the Facebook page.

The panchayat comprises Sevinipatti, Chandranpatti, Kallankuthu and Pottapatti villages. Mr. Sevar Kodiyon had returned to his native from Singapore where he was working after completing his engineering degree in computer science. As he was interested in agriculture, he came back to his native place.

Back home, he pursued farming with passion and using technology, he turned his land profitable. According to the villagers, he would help the needy whenever they approached him. Many youngsters have taken his suggestions on pursuing academic courses which would be useful in getting more opportunities in employment.

When elections were held, Mr. Sevar Kodiyon won hands down and set the agenda to deliver the requirements to the people in the panchayat. An official said that he would insist on transparency in administration and wanted them to practice by involving the people whenever public money was spent.

Be it laying roads or providing infrastructure such as anganwadi centre, he involved the people. With his first year in office ending last month, Mr. Sevar Kodiyon has released the progress card and the one year’s accounts for public view. This has come in for appreciation in the social media.