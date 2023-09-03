This marathon is for girls and their fathers

September 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Men are always special to their daughters. And Virudhunagar district administration gave an opportunity to the fathers and their daughters to show the love they had for each other by organising a marathon exclusively for pairs comprising fathers and daughters.

As part of a campaign on “Protect girls and educate girls” by the Department of Social Welfare and district administration, the marathon was held for school and college girls and their fathers.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the event was held to stress the importance of women’s education and to encourage them in co-curricular activities and sports.

Mountaineer Muthamil Selvi, who had climbed Mount Everest, was the chief guest.

More than 200 girls and their fathers enthusiastically took part in the marathon and most of them completed the 10-km run.

The event began from Virudhunagar Government Medical College and after winding through few places returned to the same place.

M. Durga Devi, a Class VIII student of Government Higher Secondary School in Tenkasi, won the first prize of ₹30,000 along with her father M. Murugesan, a farm hand.

The second prize went to a second year college student, P. Aruna and her father Periyasamy, and a Class X student, M. Eswari of Periya Perali and her father Manimaran won the third prize.

Five persons received consolation prizes.

