He single-handedly nurtures 150 saplings

It is a few minutes past six in the morning and 67-year-old M. Valavanthan, who is carrying a red plastic pot, is busy watering saplings on Tirupparankundram Road along the banks of Thenkal tank. Pointing to the row of tall trees next to the saplings, he says, “these 40 new saplings will also soon grow like those trees.”

Mr. Valavanthan, who has been living on streets, has been single-handedly growing and nurturing about 150 trees on Tirupparankundram Road for the past two years.

He starts his work as early as 5 a.m., says V. Loganathan, a tea stall owner near the tank. “Irrespective of weather conditions, Mr. Valavanthan never misses watering and nurturing the trees,” he says.

After nurturing the trees up to 9 a.m., Mr. Valavanthan baths at the Saravana Poigai and heads to Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram. He finishes his breakfast and carries food for dinner from the Annadanam (free food) provided at the temple. In the evening, he again undertakes the maintenance of trees for three hours.

“Initially, he had no equipment with him. He used to dig up soil using stones and used to carry a two-litre plastic water bottle for watering the plants. It used to be disheartening to watch him walk to the tank several times to fetch water. During times when there was less water at the tank, he walks for a long distance to fetch water,” says a woman who sells fish on the bank of the tank.

Moved by his dedication, few residents and volunteers have sponsored three plastic pots and other tree planting equipment.

Mr. Valavanthan, who is a B.A. Economics graduate, says that he feels content by growing trees. “I got my three daughters married and my wife died nine years ago. I sold my house and soda manufacturing factory. Now I sleep outside a temple, located opposite the tank. Growing the plants has given me new hope in life,” he says.

The stretch is lined with tall native species such as neem, pungai, peepal, banyan, guava and jamun trees. “I pluck saplings found amid waste and plant them along roadside,” he says.

Mr. Valavanthan says that he runs errands to make his ends meet, but however, rejects offers that are at a far location. “If I travel far I would not be able to take care of these trees,” he says.

P.R. Vishwanathan, a resident of Tirunagar, says that Mr. Valavanthan has inspired many youngsters to plant trees. “A college student now regularly helps in watering the trees in the evenings. His enduring spirit motivates people to take up small work,” he says.