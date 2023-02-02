ADVERTISEMENT

This is a night to remember, every time

February 02, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Thiagarajar College in Madurai enacting a scene from William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

William Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy, Twelfth Night, proved to be a crowd-puller yet again, as the play performed by students of theatre club at Thiagarajar College here was engaging.

A 25-member cast and a team of around 70 students backstage got to work three months ago to rehearse for the shows, said one of the play directors L.M. Bezaleel. “The message we want to convey through the play is how women can have choices. It runs on a feminist theme and is a romantic-comedy, a crowd favourite, especially for children.,” said Mr. Bezaleel. “This story of triangular love and mistaken identity is also a fast-paced comedy and a much-loved play even after 422 years. It was first performed on February 2, 1601, which is a happy coincidence and shows how the theme is still relevant,” said V. Subathra Devi, Head, Department of English. Over 4,500 students from various schools and colleges from Madurai and nearby districts have watched the play so far, she said.

There is good response from the audience for the garden scenes and dances in every show, she said.

The play was co-directed by undergraduate students G. Mithun Moorthy, V. Monisha and P. Dharshinipriya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a trademark feature, the four songs were originally composed and penned, and choreographed by the students themselves which became a hit among the spectators as always. The alumni had assisted and trained the student-actors.

The play that runs for 1.45 hours has the audience in rapt attention and in awe, since one simply would not want to miss the details of the magnificent stage settings, costumes, dialogues, etc.

Watch it at Tholkappiar Arangu for ₹120 per head. The last shows are on Saturday - between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, and 1.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US