This is a night to remember, every time

February 02, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

William Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy, Twelfth Night, proved to be a crowd-puller yet again, as the play performed by students of theatre club at Thiagarajar College here was engaging.

A 25-member cast and a team of around 70 students backstage got to work three months ago to rehearse for the shows, said one of the play directors L.M. Bezaleel. “The message we want to convey through the play is how women can have choices. It runs on a feminist theme and is a romantic-comedy, a crowd favourite, especially for children.,” said Mr. Bezaleel. “This story of triangular love and mistaken identity is also a fast-paced comedy and a much-loved play even after 422 years. It was first performed on February 2, 1601, which is a happy coincidence and shows how the theme is still relevant,” said V. Subathra Devi, Head, Department of English. Over 4,500 students from various schools and colleges from Madurai and nearby districts have watched the play so far, she said.

There is good response from the audience for the garden scenes and dances in every show, she said.

The play was co-directed by undergraduate students G. Mithun Moorthy, V. Monisha and P. Dharshinipriya.

As a trademark feature, the four songs were originally composed and penned, and choreographed by the students themselves which became a hit among the spectators as always. The alumni had assisted and trained the student-actors.

The play that runs for 1.45 hours has the audience in rapt attention and in awe, since one simply would not want to miss the details of the magnificent stage settings, costumes, dialogues, etc.

Watch it at Tholkappiar Arangu for ₹120 per head. The last shows are on Saturday - between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, and 1.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.