This green expanse has some thorny issues

Sholavandan, the only reserved Assembly constituency in Madurai district, is one of the most fertile regions in the district where cultivation of paddy, sugarcane and banana is prominent.

However, persistent issues of delay in release of water for irrigation, water scarcity in certain areas, and lack of alternative job opportunities, are likely to result in a tough contest between the contestants in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Although the constituency has a major portion of the double-crop region of the district, the farmers are able to raise only a single crop of paddy for the past few years. G. Murugan of Mannadimangalam says water release gets delayed due to ‘pressure’ from few political leaders. “Public Works Department (PWD) officials release water for irrigation in favour of powerful politicians,” he says.

For long, farmers of Alanganallur have been demanding to desilt the Sathaiyar dam which will help fill tanks in 10 villages. With good rainfall in catchment areas this year, the storage was good but not sufficient to fill all the tanks and the water level receded too soon, says K. Palani of Alanganallur. “No elected representative has taken any initiative to desilt the dam. We’ve been demanding that a pipeline must be laid near Andipatti bungalow to bring the Vaigai waters to the dam,” he says.

Cane procurement

Sugarcane cultivation, which is considered to be relatively profitable, has declined over the years. The National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Alanganallur has not procured cane for crushing from farmers this year, resulting in severe distress for the farmers.

Since Alanganallur-Palamedu belt is awash with mango orchards, there is a demand to set up a mango processing unit here.

With agriculture being the main vocation, people here also look for other job opportunities. The textile park at Vadipatti predominantly employs women on a contract basis. M. Britto, Chairman of the Textile Park, says local bodies must dispose waste generated from the textile park in a proper manner, and must also ensure regular supply of water.

Incomplete RoB

The incomplete overbridge near Sholavandan railway station is another main issue. “The delay in completion of the bridge work results in vehicle pile-up and chaos on either side of the raailway gate on Vadipatti road whenever a train crosses,” says M. Sainithii of Sholavandan.

Palamedu and Alanganallur, the two prominent places where jallikattu events are held, falls under this Assembly segment. With jallikattu being a major influencing factor among voters, leaders of major political parties express their support in conducting the event. This was evident during the jallikattu this year amid COVID-19 pandemic when various political leaders attended the event.

The constituency has a good number of Scheduled Caste voters. While All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded sitting MLA K. Manickam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded A. Venkatesan.

Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded S. Yoganathan and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam has fielded M. Jayalakshmi.