This govt. school yearns for basic infrastructure

MADURAI

On Wednesday afternoon, students of three classes were seen seated under the shade of trees at Government Higher Secondary School in Pottapatti, a village located 57 km away from Madurai along National Highway 7 towards Tiruchi.

The school is among the few institutions in Madurai district, where 95% of the students are first generation learners, says Headmaster K. Kandasami.

The school administration has sought assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to improve basic infrastructure.

Due to its remote location, the school has only a few feeder schools around. Students of the school have to wait for a bus till 5.15 p.m. to reach places like Kottampatti.

“This is one of the reasons for our students not going to competitions a lot. If better connectivity is provided, our students can do well on the front. It will also provide them safe travel during rainy season,” said Mr. Kandasami.

A few classrooms

Currently, 308 students from Classes 6 to 12 are accommodated in only six fully constructed classrooms. Though occupying an area of 5.1 acres, the school does not have proper buildings for all the classes. One of the classrooms has an asbestos sheet as roof. Many students are made to sit in the open on normal days, and in cramped classrooms during rains.

P. Bamadevi, a mathematics teacher working in the school for eight years, says some classrooms are divided by cardboard sheets. “The sound from other classrooms distracts children. It becomes difficult for them to learn their subject,” she says.

As the bell rings announcing the end of a period at 3 p.m., students calmly take out different textbooks, a starkly different sight from the usual cacophony that accompanies the end of a period. Mr. Kandasami says the students here are highly disciplined and good learners, but there is a need for laboratories to train them in Physics and Chemistry.

Ms. Bamadevi says students go to Kottampatti Government Higher Secondary School to perform experiments occasionally.

They say the toilets for both students and teachers were constructed in 1989 when the school was inaugurated. “We are also trying to get some funds from corporates to improve the infrastructure, as it gets particularly difficult during rains,” Mr. Kandasami says.

He says the school achieved cent per cent pass in Class 10 exams, 95% in Class 11 and 96% in Class 12 exams last year. “We have a high-tech lab with 20 computers and an LED screen. We will surely grow with more amenities soon,” he concludes on a positive note.