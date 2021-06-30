Thiruvattar market to be modernised at an outlay of ₹50 lakh

Nagercoil

30 June 2021 19:26 IST

Sri Neelakanda Swami Temple at Padmanabhapuram also to be renovated

Minister for Information and Technology T. Mano Thangaraj has said the daily market at Thiruvattar would be modernized on an outlay of ₹50 lakh with public-friendly amenities.

After inspecting the market on Wednesday, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the daily market, functioning from the property belonging to the Public Works Department, was attracting people from various villages for buying vegetables and fish. Since traders were selling their produce in an open area, both the sellers and the consumers were struggling a lot during rainy season.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, the market with shelters would be recreated with modern facilities like toilets, drinking water, cold storage, eatery etc.

“Though I had allotted ₹15 lakh from the MLA’s Constituency Development Fund for modernising the Thiruvattar daily market, the much-needed ‘no objection certificate’ to be obtained from various government departments was not given. Hence, the project has been taken-up now and the Assistant Director of Town Panchayats has been instructed to prepare a project report for ₹ 50 lakh. Work on modernizing the market will commence shortly,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

Assistant Director of Town Panchayats Sanal Kumar accompanied the Minister.

Mr. Mano Thangaraj, after visiting Sri Neelakanda Swami Temple at Padmanabhapuram, said renovation of the shrine, one of the 12 important Sivalayam in the district, would be taken-up at a cost of ₹1.85 crore.

Under the proposal, the tower would be renovated without spoiling its ancientness at a cost of ₹1 crore and the remaining ₹85 lakh would be spent for installing flag-mast, renovating the tank mandapam, vadakku vaasal mandapam, compound wall and installation of CCTV cameras.

“Since renovation and kumbabhishekam of this temple has not been done for over a century, the work will commence shortly once the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department gives its nod,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.