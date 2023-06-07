ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumogur incident: Madurai Collector hands over compensation

June 07, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha handing over a cheque to a person, in connection with Thirumogur incident, in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector M. S. Sangeetha on Wednesday handed over compensation amount to the family members of those injured in the aftermath of an altercation that broke out during a temple festival in Othakadai in Madurai, last week.

A group of Caste Hindus had injured four Scheduled Castes. They also damaged homes, two-wheelers and a four wheeler belonging to the Scheduled Castes. A total of 47 people were handed over compensation to the tune of ₹5.83 lakh for injuries and the damages caused to their property, according to a press release.

