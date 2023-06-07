HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirumogur incident: Madurai Collector hands over compensation

June 07, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha handing over a cheque to a person, in connection with Thirumogur incident, in Madurai on Wednesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha handing over a cheque to a person, in connection with Thirumogur incident, in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector M. S. Sangeetha on Wednesday handed over compensation amount to the family members of those injured in the aftermath of an altercation that broke out during a temple festival in Othakadai in Madurai, last week.

A group of Caste Hindus had injured four Scheduled Castes. They also damaged homes, two-wheelers and a four wheeler belonging to the Scheduled Castes. A total of 47 people were handed over compensation to the tune of ₹5.83 lakh for injuries and the damages caused to their property, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.