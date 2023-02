Thirumalai Nayak birth anniversary celebrated

February 05, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

King Thirumalai Nayak was remembered on Sunday on the occasion of his 440th birth anniversary. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar garlanded his statue on the premises of the Thirumalai Nayak Mahal. Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan and Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth paid floral tributes. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.