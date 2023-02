February 05, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

King Thirumalai Nayak was remembered on Sunday on the occasion of his 440th birth anniversary. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar garlanded his statue on the premises of the Thirumalai Nayak Mahal. Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan and Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth paid floral tributes.