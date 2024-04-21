‘Thirukalyanam’ celebrated with fervour

April 21, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees from far and nearby places gathered on the Chithirai streets outside the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to witness the ‘Thirukalyanam’, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar, on Sunday.

While devotees gathered inside the temple for the celestial wedding, arrangements were also made outside the temple for devotees to watch the event on giant LED screens that were installed on the Chithirai streets for devotees to have a virtual glimpse of the ‘Thirukalyanam’.

As per tradition, the women devotees replaced their ‘Thali’ with a new sacred thread. The devotees paid ‘moi’ outside the temple and were given a receipt and a gift bag that contained a sacred thread, vermilion powder and pictures of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

Several people distributed sacred thread, vermilion powder and pictures of the presiding deities to fulfil their vow. People of all ages from different parts of Tamil Nadu had come along with their family members to attend the event.

N. Sindhiya of Alanganallur said that in keeping with tradition she has been coming to the temple to witness the celestial wedding along with her family members for the past 20 years since her marriage. A native of Coimbatore, N. Dhana Bhagya Lakshmi who now resides in Anna Nagar in the city with her family, said that she underwent an open heart surgery two years ago. She had come to the celestial wedding to fulfil her vow, she said.

Tin sheet roofs were installed around the Chithirai streets and in other places near the temple to protect the devotees from the sweltering summer heat. After the event, water bottles and food packets with food items like sambar rice, curd rice, rava kesari and pappadams were distributed to devotees by volunteers. Adequate arrangements had been made for the event for the convenience of the devotees.

A large number of police personnel had been deployed around the temple premises. Ambulances and fire tenders and mobile toilets were also stationed near the temple premises. The traffic along the streets near the temple were regulated and there was restricted entry of vehicles.

Following the celestial wedding, devotees headed to the ‘Thirukalyana Virundhu’ organised by Pazhamudir Solai Thiruvarul Murugan Bhaktha Sabhai at the Sethupathi Higher Secondary School. Close to a lakh devotees were treated to a grand feast. The essential materials like rice, ghee, oil and vegetables were contributed by the devotees, the organisers said.