Tirunelveli district ready to face ‘third wave’

TIRUNELVELI

13 January 2022 19:35 IST

‘Triaging centre’ has reduced the burden of TVMCH doctors

Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing during the ‘third wave’ of the pandemic, the district has been comfortably placed as adequate medical infrastructures have been created in advance, Speaker M. Appavu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after visiting the COVID-19 Control Room functioning at the Collectorate, he said the government hospitals including the medical college hospitals across the State had lacked adequate infrastructure facilities to neutralize the ‘second wave’ of the viral infection when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office in May last. However, the actions taken by the government after assessing the gravity of the situation had ensured the incorporation of adequate medical infrastructure including medicines, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, diagnostic labs, medical-grade oxygen etc. in GHs and medical college hospitals.

The government expedited the vaccination drive, which had ensured the vaccination of over 81% while 53% people had received both the doses in the State. Moreover, the vaccination of teens in the age of 15 and 18 had neutralized the adverse impact of the viral infection.

“The Tamil Nadu government’s multi-pronged strategy has yielded positive results and there is no need for panic about the ‘third wave’ by strictly following COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination,” he said. He said the ‘triaging centre’ established by the Collector V. Vishnu, the first-of-its-kind facility in the State, for segregating COVID-19 patients based on their health parameters, was so effective in determining the line of treatment to be followed for every individual.

“The ‘triaging centre’ established at Gandhimathi Ambal Higher Secondary School opposite the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital has significantly reduced the burden of the TVMCH doctors. When the COVID-19 patients coming to this centre have mild symptoms, they are given medicines and allowed to be in home isolation for two weeks while others with high fever and other health issues are hospitalized. Those who are in need of aspiration assistance are admitted in the hospitals with oxygen-supported beds. With this well-defined system in place, we are comfortable now,” he said adding that over 3,000 beds including 1,500 oxygen-supported beds were ready in the district.

He informed that the district had recorded 78% vaccination of first dose and 50% of the qualified group had received both the doses.

“We’ve intensified vaccination drive in the rural areas also through the mega camps being ogranised on Saturdays and the mobile units,” Mr. Appavu said.