Third policeman infected in Madurai

MADURAI

A police constable attached to a Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) team that was deployed in the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

With this, three police personnel in the city have been infected with the virus. A Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to South Gate police station and a Head Constable of City Traffic Wing had tested positive last week.

Following this incident, the district administration has been testing frontline staff, including police personnel, for the Corona virus.

The TNDRF personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police 13th Battalion was part of an 80-member team that had come to the city on March 29. The team had been involved in creating public awareness of the importance of keeping indoors and maintaining social distancing to avoid contracting the virus.

The constable has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

A police source said that the TNDRF team that was provided accommodation at a marriage hall in the Armed Reserve Ground had been shifted to another place to enable disinfection work at the marriage hall.