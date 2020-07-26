Third Kendriya Vidyalaya to come up in Madurai

Madurai
The Ministry of Home Affairs has leased out a portion of land from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp at Idayapatti here to set up the district’s third Kendriya Vidyalaya school.
Madurai Member of Parliament Su Venkatesan, who intervened to expedite the setting up of the school, said that permission for starting a KV school at Idayapatti was received around 10 years back.
“However, when I enquired about the delay in starting the project, I came to know that the Ministry of Home Affairs had not leased out the land to start the school there,” he said.
Hence, the MP, who is also a Standing Committee Member of Human Resource Development (HRD), had written to the Centre and spoken several times to lease out the land. “Since the land has been leased out now, I have written to the HRD Ministry and the Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya requesting them to start admissions from this academic year without further delay. Also, during COVID-19 times, setting up a Central Government school in the region will benefit the students a lot,” he added.
P. Selvaraj, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Narimedu, said that work would be started after receiving final approval from the HRD Ministry. “A temporary building has also been allotted,” he added.
