Third International Grandmaster Chess Tournament begins in Madurai on December 23, 2023

Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Madurai District Chess Circle are organising Velammal Hospital Madurai Chess Thiruvizha, the Third International Grandmaster Chess Tournament, for Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam Trophy at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology here from December 23 to 30.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Association joint secretary P. Pragadesh and Velammal Group chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam said the tourney offered a prize money of ₹40 lakh. After the successful conduct of Olympiad 2022 in Tamil Nadu, chess was booming in the State. Youngsters like R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh, both alumni of Velammal institutions, were shining in Indian and global circuit chess.

Mr. Pragadesh said the tournament had A, B and C categories. The A category was for players who wanted to become grandmasters and international masters, in addition to those who wanted to test their skills by clashing with foreign players to follow grandmaster and international master norms.

The Velammal Group had also announced prizes, including eight bikes and 100 bicycles, besides a number of trophies. Till now, players from 20 countries had confirmed their participation.

The organisers said Velammal College of Engineering and Technology would provide all infrastructure for the smooth conduct of the tournament. The Velammal Group provided free boarding and lodging to all the 1,500 participants.

“India, currently ranked second in the world in Men and Open categories, is trailing behind the USA and China, respectively. Presently, India has 82 grandmasters. There are 18 women grandmasters, 124 international masters and 42 women international masters,” they said.

They further said, “Praggnanandhaa achieved the international master title at the age of 10, the youngest at that time. He also became the second youngest grandmaster in India at the age of 12. Gukesh became one of the youngest grandmasters in the world. These accomplishments were attributed to the persistent efforts in organising significant tournaments and discovering talents within the country, notably in Tamil Nadu.”

These events offerred a diverse range of playing conditions, enriching players’ experience and enhancing their adaptability within the chess landscape, the organisers added.

