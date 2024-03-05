GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Class III student receives response from govt. to her letter requesting various needs for her school

March 05, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated March 06, 2024 12:14 am IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan handing over a letter to student S. Dhanya Sri of Ottakovilpatti Panchayat Union Middle School.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan handing over a letter to student S. Dhanya Sri of Ottakovilpatti Panchayat Union Middle School.

As a response to the demands raised by a Class III student at a recent gram sabha meeting at Ayyapatti panchayat near Melur in Madurai, the district administration has addressed a letter to the student explaining the projects that would be undertaken in her school. 

S. Dhanya Sri of the Ottakovilpatti Panchayat Union Middle School in a widely circulated video raised among the crowd and spoke furiously about various facilities needed for her school. 

Following this, the student submitted a petition to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan listing out the various needs last week.  

In the letter the student had asked for the upgradation of her panchayat middle school to higher secondary school as her panchayat (Ayyapatti) does not have a higher secondary school. 

She also listed out other needs like need for bathroom facilities for the students, repairing of doors and windows, a separate playground and maintenance of the rainwater harvesting on the school premises.  

As a response to the letter which was handed over to Mr. Venkatesan, the Block Development Officer of Kottampatti addressed to the student that a fund of ₹ 80,000 was allocated for the renovation of toilet facilities. 

And regarding other requests, the official has responded that for the upgradation of the school and a new playground, a representation was sent to the State government.  

“The rainwater harvesting facility in the school would be repaired using the panchayat union fund,” the letter read.  

Mr. Ventakesan appreciating the students’ confidence in raising the needs of her school in a public meeting handed over the response from the BDO to Dhanya Sri.  

Further speaking at the event, Mr. Venkatesan said the student was an example of how a change could be brought if a student bravely spoke about issues.  

“The efforts made by the student are really appreciable,” he added.

